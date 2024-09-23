Postal Service Keeps First-Class Mail Rates Steady, No Changes Until Summer 2025

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not raise prices for First-Class Mail or other Market Dominant products in January 2025, following a recommendation from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The USPS Board of Governors accepted DeJoy’s suggestion, meaning the cost to mail a one-ounce single-piece First-Class letter will remain unchanged.

DeJoy highlighted that the USPS’s operational strategies are improving service reliability and efficiency, with projected inflation on the decline. As a result, no rate increase is expected before July 2025.

“Our strategies are working, and projected inflation is declining,” DeJoy said. “Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market-dominant services.”

The Postal Service reaffirmed its commitment to keeping costs low while delivering mail and packages across the nation at least six days a week as part of its long-term Delivering for America plan. The USPS also noted that very few countries have a lower price for domestic single-piece letters.

This decision aligns with the Postal Service’s public service mission to provide affordable, nationwide service while maintaining financial sustainability.