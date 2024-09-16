Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Sharon Personal Care Opens Warehouse in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Robert Peluso, President of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce; Ildiko Peluso, Board Member; Dana Surick, Marketing Manager Sharon Personal Care; Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio; Pascal Yvon, General Manager of the Americas; Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee; Nicolas Limanov, Board Member and Jen Peel, Chamber Member and Vice President, Senior Branch Manager at M&T Bank.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills proudly celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 13.

Attendees included Robert Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce; Ildiko Peluso, Board Member; Dana Surick, Marketing Manager at Sharon Personal Care; Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio; Pascal Yvon, General Manager of the Americas; Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee; Nicolas Limanov, Board Member; and Jen Peel, Vice President and Senior Branch Manager at M&T Bank.

Sharon Personal Care, a global provider of ingredient solutions for the personal care industry, is expanding its U.S. operations. After opening its first U.S. sales office in Lambertville, NJ, in July 2023, the company is now launching a new warehouse in Parsippany at 20 East Halsey Road. This facility will enhance customer service and improve delivery efficiency for Sharon’s growing customer base across North America.

Specializing in innovative ingredient solutions for a wide range of personal care products, Sharon Personal Care’s portfolio includes preservative systems, delivery systems, green functional chemistries, and natural active ingredients. The company’s R&D team is dedicated to developing effective, science-based solutions that anticipate future industry trends and needs.

Dana Surick, Marketing Manager of Sharon Personal Care, recently received a plaque from Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, welcoming the company to Parsippany. This gesture highlights the community’s commitment to supporting new businesses and fostering local economic growth. Sharon Personal Care’s presence in Parsippany is expected to contribute positively to the area, and this warm welcome emphasizes the importance of collaboration between local businesses and the economic development committee.
