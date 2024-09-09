WDHA’s 2025 Ultimate Rock Dog Contest: Raising Paws and Funds for a Worthy Cause

MORRIS COUNTY — The stage is set for one of the most anticipated pet competitions of the year – WDHA’s Ultimate Rock Dog 2025! For years, this beloved calendar contest has rallied the community in support of shelter dogs, raising tens of thousands of dollars for those searching for their forever homes. This year is no different, and your furry friend has the chance to rock out on the cover of the 2025 Ultimate Rock Dog calendar!

With their spiked collars on and ears perked up, local pups are ready to compete for the “Ultimate Rock Dog” title and a shot at calendar stardom. Entries are now open, and dog owners across the region are submitting photos, hoping to see their beloved pets become the next face of WDHA’s annual fundraising calendar. But the clock is ticking — submissions close at the end of the day on Sunday, September 15th.

Following that, the real excitement begins. From Tuesday, September 16th to Sunday, September 29th, the public will vote, narrowing the field to 12 finalists. These rock star canines will have their moment to shine in the 2025 calendar. Then, at the grand Puptoberfest on Saturday, October 5th, at Horseshoe Lake in Succasunna, the finalists will compete head-to-head for the ultimate honor: to be crowned WDHA’s Ultimate Rock Dog.

The winner will land the prestigious calendar cover, and their victory will also help raise funds for a great cause. All proceeds from the calendar sales go toward supporting local animal shelters and helping dogs in need find their forever homes. It’s a contest that truly makes a difference.

Do you think your dog has what it takes? Now’s the time to enter! Visit the WDHA website and submit your pup’s photo today. If you encounter any issues during submission, don’t fret — WDHA’s Promotions & Marketing Director, Mike Bufis, is here to help at michael.bufis@bbgi.com.

After entering, keep an eye on the public gallery, as all submissions will be posted the next business day. Grab your dog’s favorite treat, sit back, and get ready to watch as the battle for rock dog glory unfolds!

From epic puppy poses to wagging tails, it’s time to unleash the rock star within your furry friend. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a paw-some cause and support shelter dogs in style!

For more information, click here.