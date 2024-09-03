Frank Cahill: Leading Kiwanis into a New Era of Service in New Jersey as Governor-Elect

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis International has dedicated itself to improving communities by supporting children and their families for over a century. Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has become a global organization with a strong local presence, where volunteers engage in hands-on service, fundraising, and leadership development. In New Jersey, the impact of Kiwanis is profound, with local clubs tackling issues ranging from youth development to food insecurity. Today, Kiwanis boasts 445,167 family members worldwide, performs 7,700,000 hours of service each year, reaches an average of 106 children per member, and in 2023 alone, the Kiwanis Children’s Fund granted $1,134,856 to those in need.

What is Kiwanis?

Kiwanis is a global service organization that empowers individuals to contribute to their communities. Operating in over eighty countries, each Kiwanis club tailors its efforts to meet the specific needs of its community, all while sharing the same mission: “Serving the Children of the World.” Kiwanis clubs lead various initiatives, from food drives and educational scholarships to youth mentoring programs, fostering the development of future leaders through programs like K-Kids, Key Club, Builders Club, and Circle K.

Frank Cahill: A Visionary Leader for New Jersey Kiwanis

In New Jersey, the Kiwanis legacy is marked by its long history of addressing local issues and supporting community development. Frank Cahill, the newly elected Governor-Elect of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis, is at the helm of this tradition. Cahill’s journey with Kiwanis began as a young man eager to find his place in the community. Now, he stands ready to lead the organization into a new era.

At the NJ District Kiwanis International annual meeting in Reading, PA, Cahill was elected Governor-Elect for the 2024-2025 service year. He will assume the leadership role as Governor in the 2025-2026 service year. Reflecting on his first Kiwanis meeting, Cahill recalls being inspired by the seasoned members who spoke passionately about service projects. That moment sparked a lifelong commitment to community service, one small act of kindness at a time. His ascent from a dedicated member to Governor-Elect was not sudden but marked by a steady, unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those around him.

“I’m motivated by the legacy of service we’ve built over the years,” Cahill says, his voice resonating with determination. His vision is clear: to strengthen community outreach, engage more members, and ensure that every club continues to serve as a beacon of hope in their neighborhoods. For Cahill, it’s not just about numbers; it’s about the impact. “We serve one child, one community at a time,” he often says, echoing the mission that drives every Kiwanis member.

The NJ Kiwanis Leadership Team: A Collective Commitment to Service

Cahill is part of a newly elected leadership team that brings together a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to expanding Kiwanis’ impact across New Jersey. The team includes District Governor Martin Slezak, District Treasurer Scott Wiese, and District Secretary Helene Meissner.

District Governor Martin Slezak began his Kiwanis journey in high school, where a scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Keyport set him on a path that would lead him to become the youngest Governor in the organization’s history. Slezak is committed to expanding Kiwanis’ reach and addressing critical issues like youth homelessness, a cause close to his heart.

Scott Wiese, the new District Treasurer, brings financial expertise from his background in wealth management. Wiese is focused on ensuring that Kiwanis remains financially strong, allowing the organization to continue its impactful work, particularly in supporting educational initiatives for youth.

Helene Meissner, the District Secretary, has been a dedicated Kiwanian for 35 years. Her experience and passion for the organization will be crucial in driving membership growth and revitalizing clubs that may be struggling. Meissner is determined to blend traditional values with new ideas, ensuring Kiwanis remains a vibrant and relevant force in the community.

Looking Ahead

With Frank Cahill as Governor-Elect and the new leadership team at the helm, the New Jersey District of Kiwanis is poised to continue its tradition of service while embracing new challenges and opportunities. Together, they are driving the organization forward, blending tradition with innovation to meet the evolving needs of their communities. Under Cahill’s leadership, Kiwanis will continue to positively impact the lives of children and families throughout the state, ensuring that the legacy of service in New Jersey endures for generations to come.