Back-to-School Means Drive Safely: A Reminder From Parsippany Police

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Township Schools officially opened today, September 3.
Some basic rules to remember:
The Law – Passing Stopped School Buses (NJ Statute 39:4-128.1)
- Two-Lane Highway or Road Without a Divider:
- Requirement: Stop at least 25 feet from a stopped school bus with flashing red lights, regardless of the direction you’re traveling.
- Reason: This ensures the safety of students getting on or off the bus.
- Divided Highway or Road with a Divider:
- Requirement: If you are on the same side of the highway as the stopped bus, stop at least 25 feet away until the bus turns off its flashing red lights.
- Requirement: If you are on the opposite side of the divided highway, you may pass at no more than 10 mph until you have passed the bus.
- General Speed Near Stopped School Buses:
- Requirement: Travel no faster than 10 mph when passing a school bus picking up or dropping off students on a divided highway or directly at a school.
Safety and Awareness:
- National Statistics: Over the past 32 years, 414 students have been killed while being picked up or dropped off by a school bus, translating to about 13 deaths annually.
- Prevention: Knowing and following these laws could prevent hundreds of deaths caused by drivers who fail to stop for school buses.
Fines & Penalties:
- First Offense: $100 fine and up to 15 days in jail or community service.
- Subsequent Offenses: $250 fine or more, and up to 15 days in jail, plus 5 points added to your driver’s record.
Safety Message:
- “25 Feet Away from the Bus is Closer to Safety” emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe distance from school buses to ensure student safety.
This is a crucial reminder for all drivers to follow these rules strictly to avoid severe consequences and protect students’ lives.