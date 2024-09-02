Home Local News Back-to-School Means Drive Safely: A Reminder From Parsippany Police

Back-to-School Means Drive Safely: A Reminder From Parsippany Police

Frank L. Cahill


Back-to-School Means Drive Safely: A Reminder From Parsippany Police

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Township Schools officially opened today, September 3.

Some basic rules to remember:

The Law – Passing Stopped School Buses (NJ Statute 39:4-128.1)

  1. Two-Lane Highway or Road Without a Divider:
    • Requirement: Stop at least 25 feet from a stopped school bus with flashing red lights, regardless of the direction you’re traveling.
    • Reason: This ensures the safety of students getting on or off the bus.
  2. Divided Highway or Road with a Divider:
    • Requirement: If you are on the same side of the highway as the stopped bus, stop at least 25 feet away until the bus turns off its flashing red lights.
    • Requirement: If you are on the opposite side of the divided highway, you may pass at no more than 10 mph until you have passed the bus.
  3. General Speed Near Stopped School Buses:
    • Requirement: Travel no faster than 10 mph when passing a school bus picking up or dropping off students on a divided highway or directly at a school.

Safety and Awareness:

  • National Statistics: Over the past 32 years, 414 students have been killed while being picked up or dropped off by a school bus, translating to about 13 deaths annually.
  • Prevention: Knowing and following these laws could prevent hundreds of deaths caused by drivers who fail to stop for school buses.

Fines & Penalties:

  • First Offense: $100 fine and up to 15 days in jail or community service.
  • Subsequent Offenses: $250 fine or more, and up to 15 days in jail, plus 5 points added to your driver’s record.

Safety Message:

  • “25 Feet Away from the Bus is Closer to Safety” emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe distance from school buses to ensure student safety.

This is a crucial reminder for all drivers to follow these rules strictly to avoid severe consequences and protect students’ lives.

