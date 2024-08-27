Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMorris County MUA to Host Remaining Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events
Local News

Morris County MUA to Host Remaining Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
289
File photo

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct two more Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year. Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes on the following dates:

  • Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
  • Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Important Reminder: Businesses are not permitted to participate in these events. Additionally, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA one-day hazardous waste disposal events. Residents seeking e-waste recycling options should contact MCMUA at (973) 829-8006 for guidance.

Accepted Materials Include:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Asbestos
  • Automotive fluids
  • Driveway sealant and roofing tar
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel
  • Household cleaning products
  • Lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable batteries
  • Mercury-containing bulbs and devices
  • Muriatic acid
  • Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, varnishes, paint thinners, paint removers, solvents
  • Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers
  • Photo chemicals
  • Pool chemicals
  • Propane tanks (20 pounds or less)

Unacceptable Items Include:

  • Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries
  • Business waste
  • Compressed gas cylinders
  • Containers larger than 5 gallons
  • Empty containers
  • Explosives
  • Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County
  • Highly reactive and unstable materials
  • Medical waste
  • Radioactive materials
  • Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Unknown or unlabeled materials
  • Used consumer electronics
  • Water-based and latex paint

For more information, residents can visit the MCMUA website or call (973) 829-8006.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Questioning the True Benefits of PILOTs: A Response to Mr. Inglesino
Next article
Fareed Zakaria to Deliver Keynote Address at 2024 Morristown Festival of Books
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »