Morris County MUA to Host Remaining Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct two more Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year. Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes on the following dates:
- Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
- Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
Important Reminder: Businesses are not permitted to participate in these events. Additionally, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA one-day hazardous waste disposal events. Residents seeking e-waste recycling options should contact MCMUA at (973) 829-8006 for guidance.
Accepted Materials Include:
- Aerosol cans
- Asbestos
- Automotive fluids
- Driveway sealant and roofing tar
- Fire extinguishers
- Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel
- Household cleaning products
- Lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable batteries
- Mercury-containing bulbs and devices
- Muriatic acid
- Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, varnishes, paint thinners, paint removers, solvents
- Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers
- Photo chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Propane tanks (20 pounds or less)
Unacceptable Items Include:
- Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries
- Business waste
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Containers larger than 5 gallons
- Empty containers
- Explosives
- Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County
- Highly reactive and unstable materials
- Medical waste
- Radioactive materials
- Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
- Unknown or unlabeled materials
- Used consumer electronics
- Water-based and latex paint
For more information, residents can visit the MCMUA website or call (973) 829-8006.