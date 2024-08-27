Morris County MUA to Host Remaining Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct two more Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year. Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes on the following dates:

Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Important Reminder: Businesses are not permitted to participate in these events. Additionally, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA one-day hazardous waste disposal events. Residents seeking e-waste recycling options should contact MCMUA at (973) 829-8006 for guidance.

Accepted Materials Include:

Aerosol cans

Asbestos

Automotive fluids

Driveway sealant and roofing tar

Fire extinguishers

Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel

Household cleaning products

Lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable batteries

Mercury-containing bulbs and devices

Muriatic acid

Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, varnishes, paint thinners, paint removers, solvents

Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers

Photo chemicals

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks (20 pounds or less)

Unacceptable Items Include:

Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries

Business waste

Compressed gas cylinders

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Empty containers

Explosives

Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County

Highly reactive and unstable materials

Medical waste

Radioactive materials

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Unknown or unlabeled materials

Used consumer electronics

Water-based and latex paint

For more information, residents can visit the MCMUA website or call (973) 829-8006.