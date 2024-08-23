PHHS Cross Country Team Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Support the Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Cross Country Team by getting your car sparkling clean at their upcoming car wash fundraiser! The event will occur on Saturday, August 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the IHOP located at 792 Route 46.

For just $5.00 per car, you can help the PHHS Cross Country Team raise funds for their upcoming season. This is a great opportunity to show your support for the team while getting your car washed by the hardworking student-athletes. Come out, enjoy the day, and contribute to a great cause!