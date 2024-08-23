Saturday, August 24, 2024
PHHS Cross Country Team Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Support the Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Cross Country Team by getting your car sparkling clean at their upcoming car wash fundraiser! The event will occur on Saturday, August 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the IHOP located at 792 Route 46.

For just $5.00 per car, you can help the PHHS Cross Country Team raise funds for their upcoming season. This is a great opportunity to show your support for the team while getting your car washed by the hardworking student-athletes. Come out, enjoy the day, and contribute to a great cause!

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

