Parsippany’s Hubotics Team Honored with Prestigious Awards

PARSIPPANY — The Hubotics volunteer team, a group of talented young individuals, has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Award and a NJ Senate Resolution from Senator Joe Pennacchio for their extensive community volunteering activities and their remarkable achievements in spreading awareness of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

The volunteers under the mentorship of Aarjun Bodade include Raayan Bodade, Arjun Jadhav, William Bonfanti, Tvisha Singh, Varun Shankar, and Rishith Bhoopathi.

Senator Joe Pennachio presenting Senate Resolutions and Presidential Volunteer Awards – Silver to Raayan Bodade

Senator Joe Pennacchio, a strong advocate for STEAM education, presented the Senate Resolution to the Hubotics team, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to the field. The senator expressed his gratitude for the team’s efforts in promoting and spreading STEAM education within the community, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young minds and encouraging their pursuit of knowledge in these crucial areas.

Meg Bodade, director of Hubotics non-profit organization, sincerely appreciated Senator Joe Pennacchio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Executive Board Member at Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Frank Cahill, and Councilman Justin Musella for their unwavering support and acknowledgment of the team’s efforts. The organization emphasized the importance of influential advocates who passionately promote STEAM education and inspire young people to follow their interests in these areas while contributing to their communities.

Senator Joe Pennachio presented Aarjun Bodade, the lead of the Hubotics Team, with the Presidential Gold Award for Volunteering and a Senate Resolution in

recognition of his outstanding contributions to community service and promoting STEAM education.

Under the leadership of Aarjun Bodade, a two-time Presidential Gold Medal winner recognized for his outstanding volunteer work and innovative STEAM platform – ConnectED, a team of student volunteers has created an extensive collection of video presentations covering various STEAM topics.

These engaging educational materials have been made available on the ConnectED website. Click here for a free resource to inspire and empower students by providing them access to a rich collection of presentations, videos, and reference links.

Through this initiative, Aarjun Bodade and the student volunteers aim to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for STEAM topics, fostering a love for learning and exploration among their peers.

In addition to their academic and scientific endeavors, the Hubotics team has been actively involved in various community volunteering activities. They have created awareness about environmental issues and promoted green practices at home and work, collecting signed pledges from 160 residents to practice clean, green habits. The team also created 350 Valentine’s Day cards for Parsippany heroes, including all nine elementary school teachers in the town.

Senator Joe Pennachio presenting Senate Resolutions and Presidential Volunteer Awards – Bronze to William Bonfanti

Senator Joe Pennachio presenting Senate Resolutions and Presidential Volunteer Awards – Bronze to Tvisha Singh.

The Hubotics team has been dedicated to promoting robotics and STEAM through presentations in elementary schools and the public library. They volunteered at the Parsippany Green Day, presenting their green energy solution projects, and conducted book drives for the Parsippany library and clothing and toy drives for Goodwill. The team also participated in schoolyard clean-up efforts, demonstrating their environmental commitment.

Senator Joe Pennachio presenting Senate Resolutions and Presidential Volunteer Awards – Bronze to Varun Shankar

Presidential Volunteer Service Award is a national honor issued by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation on behalf of the President of the United States. The award recognizes the best in the American spirit and encourages all Americans to improve their communities through volunteer service and civic participation. Gold, silver, and bronze awards are based on the number of documented volunteer hours served over 12 consecutive months. Recipients receive a lapel pin, a personalized certificate of achievement, and a congratulatory letter signed by the president.

Human Robotics—Hubotics is a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing a passion for STEAM education and encouraging youth to engage in community service. For more information and to get started on the volunteering journey, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Hubotics website by clicking here.