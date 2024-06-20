Thursday, June 20, 2024
HomeLocal NewsHigh-Speed Chase in Hanover Township Leads to Arrest of Four Suspects in...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

High-Speed Chase in Hanover Township Leads to Arrest of Four Suspects in Stolen Vehicle

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
128
Stolen Mercedes Pursuit in Morris County Ends in Crash and Arrests

MORRIS COUNTY — A recent incident in Hanover Township led to the arrest of a 19-year-old and three juveniles following a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes Benz. On Wednesday, June 19, police observed the Mercedes speeding with tinted front windows and an expired inspection sticker. After checking the license plate, it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from Pennsylvania.

The driver accelerated when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a reckless chase that ended in a crash on Ridgedale Avenue by Wing Drive. The four occupants fled on foot, but police quickly apprehended one juvenile. The others were found with assistance from local law enforcement and various resources, including drones and a helicopter.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. The juveniles from Newark and Irvington face multiple charges, including possession of a stolen car, firearm offenses, and resisting arrest. Additionally, one juvenile was charged with prescription drugs and theft.

Noel Kamara, 19, of Newark, was charged with numerous offenses, including eluding, obstruction, receiving stolen property, firearm offenses, burglary, and multiple motor vehicle violations. Kamara had an active no-bail warrant from Newark and is currently held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance. The juveniles were transported to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
PHHS Class of 2024 Celebrates Leadership and Academic Excellence
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »