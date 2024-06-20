High-Speed Chase in Hanover Township Leads to Arrest of Four Suspects in Stolen Vehicle

MORRIS COUNTY — A recent incident in Hanover Township led to the arrest of a 19-year-old and three juveniles following a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes Benz. On Wednesday, June 19, police observed the Mercedes speeding with tinted front windows and an expired inspection sticker. After checking the license plate, it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from Pennsylvania.

The driver accelerated when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a reckless chase that ended in a crash on Ridgedale Avenue by Wing Drive. The four occupants fled on foot, but police quickly apprehended one juvenile. The others were found with assistance from local law enforcement and various resources, including drones and a helicopter.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. The juveniles from Newark and Irvington face multiple charges, including possession of a stolen car, firearm offenses, and resisting arrest. Additionally, one juvenile was charged with prescription drugs and theft.

Noel Kamara, 19, of Newark, was charged with numerous offenses, including eluding, obstruction, receiving stolen property, firearm offenses, burglary, and multiple motor vehicle violations. Kamara had an active no-bail warrant from Newark and is currently held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance. The juveniles were transported to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.