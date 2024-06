PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department held a walkout ceremony for Lt. Daniel Conte on Wednesday, June 19th. Lt. Conte has retired after 25 years of dedicated service with the department. During his distinguished career, he received three Command Citations, one Life Saving Award, one Exceptional Duty Award, and one Unit Commendation. He was also a member of the Rapid Deployment Team and a certified Field Training Officer.

Congratulations and thank you for your service, Lt. Conte!