NWS Issues Heat Advisory: Morris County to See Highs in the 90s All Week

MORRIS COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our local area until Wednesday morning, June 19.

During the Heat Advisory, heat index values are expected to reach up to 100 degrees. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees are possible.

This advisory applies to portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania.

This week, a prolonged period of excessive heat, with high temperatures in the 90s, is expected. The heat is forecast to intensify as the week progresses, peaking late and into the weekend. These early-season heat events, combined with their prolonged nature, may increase heat-related impacts such as heat illnesses or effects on heat-sensitive infrastructure.

Everyone is encouraged to drink fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.