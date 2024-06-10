Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeLocal NewsOver 300 Community Members Unite for Cancer Awareness at BAPS Walk-Run
Local News

Over 300 Community Members Unite for Cancer Awareness at BAPS Walk-Run

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
916
Annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run Raises Awareness and Funds for Cancer Research

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, June 2, BAPS Charities hosted its annual “In the Joy of Others: Walk-Run” to support Carol G. Simon Cancer Center. The Walk brought together local community members to take steps and engage in selfless service to raise awareness for the fight against cancer with cutting-edge research. 

The annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run, occurring in 72 cities across North America, champions various causes, including education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, humanitarian relief, and support for local police and fire departments. The transformative power of community engagement in fostering healthier societies symbolizes unity and a commitment to impactful change beyond physical participation.

Parsippany Residents Rally for Cancer Research at BAPS Charities Walk-Run

This year, over 300 community members, including Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and Councilman Justin Musella, joined the effort to support the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and its mission to fight cancer with cutting-edge research. The event showcased a broad spectrum of participation, from youth to seniors, united for a common cause.

BAPS Charities Walk-Run: Uniting Parsippany in the Fight Against Cancer

On the occasion, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio Said, “I can’t thank enough to BAPS Charities Parsippany for what they do for the community.”

Ruchita Trambadia, a participant at the event, shared, “One of my Family members is a cancer survivor, and it’s my turn to give back to the community. That’s why I am here to support BAPS charities’ 2024 Annual Walkathon.”

Event lead Rushikesh Dave provided insights into the event’s success and expressed gratitude to participants and fundraisers, saying, “This event spreads awareness, helps people gain knowledge, and helps build unity and solidarity within the community.”

Beyond the annual Walk-Run, BAPS Charities is dedicated to five fundamental areas: Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation, and Community Empowerment. With active operations across nine countries and five continents, the organization is deeply involved in providing humanitarian aid locally and internationally. Specifically, BAPS Charities has organized over 1,000 North American walks and 500 health fairs, offering free health services to over 130,000 individuals. Additionally, it has conducted 500 blood donation drives, which have collected enough blood to potentially save 56,000 lives and delivered over 5,000 health awareness lectures. On a global scale, BAPS Charities has made significant environmental contributions by planting over 2 million trees, constructing 55 schools in regions hit by disasters, and offering humanitarian assistance to over 1,000 refugees from the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

For more information on the local activities of BAPS Charities, click here.

BAPS Charities Walk-Run: A Day of Community Service and Cancer Awareness

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2024.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Out-of-Touch Policies Fail to Address Affordable Housing Reality
Next article
Giovanni DiDomenico: The Passionate Teen Behind A Business Revolution
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »