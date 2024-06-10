Over 300 Community Members Unite for Cancer Awareness at BAPS Walk-Run

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, June 2, BAPS Charities hosted its annual “In the Joy of Others: Walk-Run” to support Carol G. Simon Cancer Center. The Walk brought together local community members to take steps and engage in selfless service to raise awareness for the fight against cancer with cutting-edge research.

The annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run, occurring in 72 cities across North America, champions various causes, including education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, humanitarian relief, and support for local police and fire departments. The transformative power of community engagement in fostering healthier societies symbolizes unity and a commitment to impactful change beyond physical participation.

This year, over 300 community members, including Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and Councilman Justin Musella, joined the effort to support the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and its mission to fight cancer with cutting-edge research. The event showcased a broad spectrum of participation, from youth to seniors, united for a common cause.

On the occasion, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio Said, “I can’t thank enough to BAPS Charities Parsippany for what they do for the community.”

Ruchita Trambadia, a participant at the event, shared, “One of my Family members is a cancer survivor, and it’s my turn to give back to the community. That’s why I am here to support BAPS charities’ 2024 Annual Walkathon.”

Event lead Rushikesh Dave provided insights into the event’s success and expressed gratitude to participants and fundraisers, saying, “This event spreads awareness, helps people gain knowledge, and helps build unity and solidarity within the community.”

Beyond the annual Walk-Run, BAPS Charities is dedicated to five fundamental areas: Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation, and Community Empowerment. With active operations across nine countries and five continents, the organization is deeply involved in providing humanitarian aid locally and internationally. Specifically, BAPS Charities has organized over 1,000 North American walks and 500 health fairs, offering free health services to over 130,000 individuals. Additionally, it has conducted 500 blood donation drives, which have collected enough blood to potentially save 56,000 lives and delivered over 5,000 health awareness lectures. On a global scale, BAPS Charities has made significant environmental contributions by planting over 2 million trees, constructing 55 schools in regions hit by disasters, and offering humanitarian assistance to over 1,000 refugees from the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2024.