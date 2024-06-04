Mayor’s Roundtable: Redevelopment Challenges – New Affordable Housing Mandates and PILOTs

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and Mayor James R. Barberio invite all residents to a Mayor’s roundtable focused on the impact of new Affordable Housing laws and the use of redevelopment tools such as Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs). This event will occur on Monday, June 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel at 199 Smith Road.



Join Mayor Barberio, alongside leading Mayors from Morris County, for an engaging and insightful journey into how our municipalities are adapting to new laws. Attendees will delve into the benefits and challenges of these redevelopment tools and hear firsthand experiences from current Mayors on navigating these complexities. Local mayors will share their firsthand experience navigating the complexities and challenges of dealing with the new affordable housing mandates and PILOTs.



Moderated by Bill Spadea, the top morning drive talk show host in New Jersey with 1.5 million daily listeners on 101.5 FM, this informative session promises valuable insights on strategic planning, smart growth, and the effects of overdevelopment. As the founder and head of the “Common Sense Club,” Spadea advocates for policies that support small businesses and families through smart, fiscally responsible government management. With 18 years of executive experience in the real estate industry, Spadea brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the discussion and leads Mayors from Morris County on an engaging and insightful journey into how our municipalities adapt.



This event is open to the public, but seating is limited. To secure a spot call the Mayor’s Office at (973) 263-4262 or email Action@Parsippany.net by June 6, 2024.



Individuals who do not RSVP are still welcome to attend, but admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, so individuals are encouraged to register before seats fill up!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and participate in the conversation shaping our community’s future.



Esteemed Panelists

• Mayor James R. Barberio, Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

• Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, Township of Hanover

• Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Township of East Hanover

• Mayor Michael Stanzilis, Borough of Mount Arlington

• Mayor Mark Taylor, Borough of Florham Park