Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsJackson Cuts Brings Modern Barbershop Services to Lake Hiawatha
Business NewsLocal News

Jackson Cuts Brings Modern Barbershop Services to Lake Hiawatha

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
303
Community Leaders Celebrate Jackson Cuts Opening in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Jackson Cuts, a new barbershop located at 54 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Notable figures, including Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Nicolas Limanov, a Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce board member, attended the event. Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member Umang Shah joined the celebration. This opening marks a significant addition to the local business community.

Jackson Cuts Owner John Youssef Honored by Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill.

Jackson Cuts offers various hair services, such as haircuts, styling, and grooming for men, women, and children. The shop is dedicated to providing high-quality services in a welcoming and friendly environment.

Featuring modern decor and skilled barbers, Jackson Cuts aims to become a popular destination for residents of Lake Hiawatha and nearby areas.

The barbershop offered special promotions and discounts during the grand opening event, allowing new customers to experience their services.

Jackson Cuts strongly emphasizes customer satisfaction and is committed to building a loyal clientele through excellent service and active community engagement.

Jackson Cuts Opens in Lake Hiawatha with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Umang Shah and owner John Youssef
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Provident Bank’s Long-Time Support Continues with $5,000 Donation for Parsippany Concert Series
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »