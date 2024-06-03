Jackson Cuts Brings Modern Barbershop Services to Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — Jackson Cuts, a new barbershop located at 54 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Notable figures, including Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Nicolas Limanov, a Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce board member, attended the event. Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member Umang Shah joined the celebration. This opening marks a significant addition to the local business community.

Jackson Cuts Owner John Youssef Honored by Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill.

Jackson Cuts offers various hair services, such as haircuts, styling, and grooming for men, women, and children. The shop is dedicated to providing high-quality services in a welcoming and friendly environment.

Featuring modern decor and skilled barbers, Jackson Cuts aims to become a popular destination for residents of Lake Hiawatha and nearby areas.

The barbershop offered special promotions and discounts during the grand opening event, allowing new customers to experience their services.

Jackson Cuts strongly emphasizes customer satisfaction and is committed to building a loyal clientele through excellent service and active community engagement.

