Ribbon Cutting Celebrated for 500PARQ’s New Rental Units and Townhomes

PARSIPPANY — 500PARQ, a luxury apartment community in former Lanidex Plaza, celebrated its ribbon-cutting grand opening on Friday, May 31. The complex offers a range of rental units, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. These units feature modern amenities such as Technistone quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry, GE stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The eagerly anticipated occupancy for 500PARQ’s luxurious apartments will commence on June 10, inviting residents to experience unparalleled elegance and modern living in the heart of Parsippany.

Residents at 500PARQ can enjoy various amenities, including a sparkling pool and sun deck, a fitness center and yoga studio, a sports bar with multiple TV displays, a game lounge, a private dining room with professional-grade appliances, and a kid’s playroom. The community also boasts outdoor kitchens with BBQ stations and a multi-station dog grooming facility.

Sparkling pool and sun deck

This event marks the completion of the 275 multifamily residences with state-of-the-art amenities for rent at 500 Parq Lane. The development also features newly constructed townhomes by NVR. In future phases, this vibrant multigenerational community will include additional multifamily residences, on-site retail, and open green spaces.

Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio also addressed the attendees, highlighting the positive impact 500 PARQ will have on the local community.

“500 PARQ is more than just a building; it represents a vibrant new era for Parsippany- Troy Hills,” said Mayor Barberio. “I look forward to seeing the community thrive and grow, making Parsippany a top destination in New Jersey and the nation.”

During his remarks, Anthony Milelli, Managing Director of PARQ, took a moment to thank those who championed the project from its inception. “I am grateful for the endless support of the community and key individuals who have been with us from the start,” he said. “Among the many, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Bob Garofalo, Joe O’Neill, our families, and numerous others who have played integral roles in bringing this project to fruition.”

Haidar also appreciated everyone who contributed to the project over the years, particularly the Khoury and Milelli families. “This journey has infused me with gratitude and vision and ignited hope for the future of Parsippany.”

Located at the junction of I-287 and I-80, the project will transform the former Lanidex Plaza. The celebration of 500 PARQ signals the dawn of a transformative era in community living and development within Parsippany. To learn more, click here.

Some of the available apartments at 500PARQ include:

Apartment 106 : One bedroom, one bath, 723 square feet, $2,938 monthly.

: One bedroom, one bath, 723 square feet, $2,938 monthly. Apartment 108 : Two bedrooms, two baths, 1,116 square feet, $3,962 monthly.

: Two bedrooms, two baths, 1,116 square feet, $3,962 monthly. Apartment 125 : One bedroom, one bath, 884 square feet, $3,296 monthly.

: One bedroom, one bath, 884 square feet, $3,296 monthly. Apartment 133: One bedroom, one bath, 748 square feet, $2,840 monthly.

These units offer a variety of layouts and sizes to cater to different preferences and needs. For a complete list of available apartments, click here.

Floor Plan

The dining area of a one-bedroom apartment

Common work areas