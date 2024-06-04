Local Sons of Italy Lodge Recognizes Philanthropic Chef at Fundraising Luncheon

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, June 2nd, Chef Matthew Pierone was recognized by the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 with a brief ceremony at his restaurant, The Gourmet Café. He was presented with a “Certificate of Appreciation” in recognition of his ongoing service and generosity to the Sons of Italy and the community of Parsippany Troy Hills.

On hand to make the presentation were Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Council President Paul Carifi, and former Council President Michael J. dePierro, all current members of the Sons of Italy. Following some brief comments from the Immediate Past President, Robert Adamo, Chef Matt (as he is commonly known) was presented with the framed certificate by Adamo, 2nd V.P. Michael Fazzio, and Treasurer Michael Zambito to the delight and applause of the 44 members, and spouses, who packed the restaurant.

Immediate Past President Robert Adamo with Chef Matt

Chef Matt, who is about to celebrate the 17th Anniversary of the opening of the Gourmet Café on June 23, is no stranger to awards and recognitions for his private and business initiatives for the public good.

Many of these honors, plaques, certificates, etc., are proudly displayed on the walls of his restaurant.

Known for his generosity and amiable personality, not to mention his imaginative and extraordinary culinary skills, it is easy to see why the Gourmet Café is one of the most popular and in-demand Italian restaurants in the general Parsippany area.

Matt began washing dishes at the Cobblestone in West Caldwell, cooked at the Huddle Inn in Fairfield, and Columbo’s in Orange. Pierone graduated from The New York Restaurant School in Manhattan with the highest honors. While attending school, he worked at Gracie Mansion. The Highlawn Pavilion in West Orange was his next stop. He was the Poissonnier (Fish Chef) at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Other credits are Executive Chef at the Racquets Club of Short Hills, Chef de Cuisine at Eccola Italian Bistro, Saucier at Rod’s Steak House, Chef at the Green House, and Sous Chef at the Grande Café, Morristown.

Gourmet Cafe is located at 136 Baldwin Road. Gourmet Cafe is a cozy BYOB restaurant offering classic Italian dishes in an upscale-casual dining room.

…