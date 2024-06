PARSIPPANY — Provident Bank in Parsippany has donated $5,000 to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to support the summer concert series. The concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the schedule to be announced soon.

Additionally, the Parsippany Farmer’s Market will open on June 28 every Friday night from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through October 28.

Both events are held in Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46.

Provident Bank has been a long-time supporter of the concert series.