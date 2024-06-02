Sunday, June 2, 2024
Montville UNICO Foundation Hosts Luxury Handbag Bingo Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Montville UNICO Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming Luxury Handbag Bingo fundraiser, set to take place on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. Pius X Church Gym, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville. This fun-filled event will feature a variety of luxury handbags as bingo prizes, promising an evening of excitement and community spirit.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first bingo game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to win fabulous luxury handbags while supporting the Foundation’s charitable goals. Refreshments will be available; you may bring your own snacks. No alcoholic beverages are permitted on the premises. Additional bingo cards, daubers, and raffles can be purchased on-site.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a night of bingo and beautiful prizes,” said Michele, President of Montville UNICO Foundation. “All proceeds from the event will go towards our ongoing efforts to support local scholarships, community service projects, and charitable goals.”

Tickets are available for purchase in advance for a $50.00 donation. Each game includes 3 bingo cards. Tables of 8 may be reserved, but they are not required. Don’t miss out on a great evening for a great cause!

For more information, please call Nancy Metz at (973) 713-1652

Please mail your payments to Montville UNICO Foundation, c/o Nancy Metz, 42 Quail Run, Randolph, NJ 07869. Make checks payable to Montville UNICO Foundation.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

