Eastern Janitorial President Nicholas Rafanello Joins NJBIA Board

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Business Industry Association (NJBIA) President Michele Siekerka announced that the organization has added two more top business executives to its Board of Trustees. Both executives bring extensive expertise in business and banking to the board.

Citizens Commercial Bank President and Head of Middle Market Rebecca O’Connell and Eastern Janitorial Company President and CEO Nicholas Rafanello recently joined the NJBIA Board of Trustees and will each serve three-year terms.

“Both Nick and Rebecca bring very informed voices from their respective fields, and we are very fortunate and grateful to have them join our expanding board,” Siekerka said.

“The expertise and experiences they bring to the table perfectly match our highly engaged and valued board of trustees. We are honored that they are joining us to bring more support to our mission of advancing the competitive excellence and success of New Jersey businesses.”

O’Connell represents Citizens Bank throughout the region, which encompasses New York City and its surrounding boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, and Northern and Central New Jersey.

In her role, O’Connell is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the extended region, encompassing headship for a team of expert middle market bankers and liaising with colleagues to deliver the bank’s full suite of capabilities to deepen client relationships across the broader organization. She drives effective partnerships across key stakeholders to accelerate growth and community impact in key markets where the bank has recently expanded its footprint.

O’Connell held previous roles at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America after spending time in the private sector as a global Treasurer/Finance and consulting professional.

In addition to NJBIA’s board, she currently sits on the board of the Moxxie Mentoring Foundation in Long Island. She is a founding board member for the Saint Anthony’s High School Business and Entrepreneurial Center in Huntington, New York.

Eastern Janitorial Company is a second-generation, family-owned business that serves public and private facilities’ janitorial and maintenance needs throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Eastern Janitorial Company is located in Parsippany.

Rafanello assumed full control of the business in 2013, re-branded it as a deeply experienced service contractor, and quickly became a market leader in the region. The company has also established new service offerings focused on deepening its relationship with existing janitorial customers.

Raffaello is a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

Founded in 1977, Eastern has grown substantially over the last decade and now employs hundreds of workers in the tri-state area. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Cleaning, Specialty Flooring and Surface Restoration, and Engineering/Handyman Services. The Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University recently named Eastern Janitorial Company its Family Business of the Year.

Rafanello previously served as vice president of investment banking at Credit Suisse and principal at Xerox Global Services. He graduated from Lehigh University’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering. He also earned a Master of Business Administration, specializing in Finance and Entrepreneurship, from the NYU School of Business.

Rafanello lives in Morris County with his wife and three children. He is heavily involved in the local community, volunteering on regional economic development, soccer, and baseball boards.

Other NJBIA Board of Trustees Moves

Along with the addition of O’Connell and Rafanello, NJBIA announced the board retirements of Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Integris, and Domenick Cama, who recently retired as president of NYC Metro & New Jersey Markets of Citizens Bank.

Deanna Sperling, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Behavioral Health Center, has been appointed Treasurer of NJBIA’s board.

“I thank Rashaad and Domenick for their dedication to the board, for always bringing valuable input to our meetings, and for sharing NJBIA’s mission,” Siekerka said. “And we thank Deanna for taking on this new and important role with our board.”

The complete list of members of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association Board of Trustees is below.