PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society invites you to a presentation at Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany, entitled “Stories from Beverwyck: Lives Bought and Sold,” Wednesday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m.



Come listen to the story of Aunt Peggy, an enslaved person who lived and worked at Beverwyck, the large farm plantation once located at the current site of the NJ Transit Bus Stop at Beverwyck and Route 46.