County College of Morris Art Exhibit Features Chosen Works from the Permanent Collections

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) is excited to host an exhibition of works chosen from the college’s own permanent collections. This display will be the first of its kind at CCM, as it will showcase several recent donations and additions to the institutional compendium of art and design work.

This special exhibition is a direct result of a recent donation of eight works by the seminal abstract artist Vincent Baldassano. The variety of work spans the entire career of the artist and includes acrylic paintings that broadly cover periods of figural and non-figural abstraction, surrealist and neo-humanist tendencies, plus other colors, shapes, and composition experiments. Baldassano has been featured in more than 50 solo and 100 group exhibitions over his six-decade career, covering ground from New York and Connecticut to Italy and Portugal. His work is also held in several public and private collections in the USA, Europe, and China, including several community college collections in New Jersey.

CCM is also proud to feature a limited-edition print donated by the Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez, who delivered a Legacy Project lecture on campus in 2020 relating to his seminal series UNPACKED: Refugee Baggage. Also included will be printed works, paintings, and sculptures recently donated by clients represented by Mana Contemporary in Jersey City.

Foundation have steadily built a significant collection of art by seeking donations from influential and internationally respected artists,” says Dr. Brian Sahotsky, CCM Gallery Director and Assistant Professor, Art and Humanities Department, “We accept work from regional art collectives, directly commissioning work by local artists, and collect work from CCM alumni.”

An opening reception, free for the community, will be held on Thursday, October 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The exhibit runs through Thursday, November 9.

The Art Gallery is located in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

