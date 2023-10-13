Friday, October 13, 2023
The Wellness Gala Presents: An Unprecedented Day of Insight

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Debbie Peterson, Founder of the Wellness Gala
PARSIPPANY — Join the Wellness Gala on Sunday, November 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 199 Smith Road. Parsippany for “An Unprecedented Day of Insight.”

Experience a gathering of globally acclaimed Intuitives and healers ready to share their wisdom on a range of topics. The event will feature an interactive Q&A session, addressing questions on love, career, spirituality, and beyond.

Delve deeper with healing sessions, engaging mini-workshops, wine tastings, food, and exclusive vendor exhibits.

Support the Humane Society through the silent auction.

Don’t miss the keynote speaker, Mas Sajady, presenting “Change your Frequency, Change your Life”, followed by hands-on healing and meditation at 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy a VIP exclusive opportunity to meet and interact with panel members and our celebrity guest, Concetta Bertoldi; a renowned psychic medium and NYTimes best-selling author.

For tickets and more details, click here.

Also, catch ‘Balance Your Life’ TV show every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the NY metro area on Optimum channel 61 and Fios 530. Or watch anytime on YouTube: by clicking here.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
