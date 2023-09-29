Friday, September 29, 2023
Parsippany Farmers Market Called Off Due to Predicted Storms

Parsippany Farmers Market is held weekly from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in town weekly since June 9, will officially close for the season on October 27
PARSIPPANY Due to a flood warning and anticipated rain continuing until Saturday evening, township officials of Parsippany have decided to cancel today’s scheduled farmers market.

The market, usually set up on Fridays from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Route 46, is a free-to-attend event.

The National Weather Service has implemented a flood watch lasting until early Saturday, predicting over six inches of rain to impact Morris County during this period. This is expected to induce local and potential flash flooding in specific regions.

Consequently, heightened runoff may lead to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other susceptible and low-lying areas.

The recurring market, established in town on June 9, is set to conclude its seasonal run on October 27, as stated by township authorities.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
