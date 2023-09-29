Parsippany Farmers Market Called Off Due to Predicted Storms

PARSIPPANY Due to a flood warning and anticipated rain continuing until Saturday evening, township officials of Parsippany have decided to cancel today’s scheduled farmers market.

The market, usually set up on Fridays from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Route 46, is a free-to-attend event.

The National Weather Service has implemented a flood watch lasting until early Saturday, predicting over six inches of rain to impact Morris County during this period. This is expected to induce local and potential flash flooding in specific regions.

Consequently, heightened runoff may lead to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other susceptible and low-lying areas.

The recurring market, established in town on June 9, is set to conclude its seasonal run on October 27, as stated by township authorities.