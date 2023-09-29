Letter to the Editor: dePierro’s Developer Dollars Funds Barberio’s Council Candidates

Dear Editor:

At the September 5 Parsippany Town Council meeting, our community was shocked to hear Council President dePierro pledge $7,800 in developer cash to the 2023 Republican campaign for the Council. dePierro accepted this $7,800 in campaign contributions from developers and attorneys of the Lanidex housing project along Parsippany Road. These generous contributions came after dePierro’s vote in favor of the project.



Several weeks ago, dePierro falsely claimed that this developer cash would be donated to

charity, not used for political purposes. But apparently, Councilman Carifi and his running mates need the cash. dePierro’s developer dollars will provide Carifi and his running mates with a large sum to promote themselves while hiding their support for Barberio’s 18% tax hike.



In the end, this is yet another incident that reflects Mayor Barberio’s failed leadership of our township. He and his ticket don’t care about your money, which is why he raised taxes 18% in two years. He and his ticket don’t care about honest government, which is why developer funds are flowing freely. He and his ticket don’t care much about anything, except spending other people’s money.



The truth has come to light and it is now clear that dePierro’s true intentions were not to donate the contributions to the residents of Parsippany. It was to help Barberio’s handpicked council candidates to get elected this November. The Republican campaign is only a reflection of how they will act in office; with a complete lack of transparency and no vested interest in the residents of the town.



We are calling on the Mayor’s council candidates to reject the exorbitant campaign donation

from dePierro and invest the money back into the community as dePierro previously once

promised he would do. The residents of Parsippany deserve a town council that is working to address their needs and concerns.

Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matthew Kavanagh