New Jersey Celebrates Six $50,000 Powerball Winners; One Hails from Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 16, six lucky tickets from New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball in the Powerball drawing, each securing the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of these tickets was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 959 Tabor Road in Parsippany.

The other winning tickets were distributed across the state:

Hudson County: Acquired from Lotto.Com at 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City.

Middlesex County: Bought at B & C Deli, 1000 Belmont Ave., South Plainfield.

Passaic County: Purchased at Frank Fine Wines & Food, 429-433 Belmont Ave., Haledon.

Passaic County: From Quick Stop, 1353 Ringwood Ave., Haskell.

Passaic County: From Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market, 276 Trenton Ave., Paterson.

The winning numbers from the Saturday draw were: 08, 11, 19, 24, and 46. The Red Power Ball was 05, and the Power Play was set at 2X. Across New Jersey, 57,910 players bagged prizes ranging from $4 to $200, amounting to an estimated total of $305,794. The Powerball jackpot now surges to a staggering $638,000,000. The next draw is slated for Monday, September 18, at 10:59 p.m.