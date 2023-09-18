Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Unity Bank Opens Doors in Parsippany-Troy Hills: Grand Opening Celebrated

Lake Hiawatha Branch Will Provide Community Bank with 21 Retail Locations in New Jersey & Lehigh Valley, Pa.

By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills and Dhaval 'DJ' Bhatt, Area Manager of Unity Bank, mark a new chapter with a symbolic ribbon cutting. Pictured Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Unity Bank’s Senior Vice President, Daniel Sharabba, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Dhaval ‘DJ’ Bhatt, Area Manager of Unity Bank, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council President Loretta Gragnani
PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, September 12, Parsippany-Troy Hills warmly greeted Unity Bank’s newest branch at its Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event.

Situated at 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, this establishment stands where Blue Foundry Bank once operated. This marks Unity Bank’s pioneering foray into Morris County.

Unity Bank marked a new milestone with the grand opening of its latest branch located at 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. The celebration showcased the bank’s commitment to expanding its services and deepening its connection with the community. Residents and businesses in Lake Hiawatha can now look forward to a more accessible banking experience with Unity Bank’s renowned customer-centric approach.

Distinguished attendees included Mayor James R. Barberio, Council President Loretta Gragnani, Council Vice President Michael J. DePierro, Councilman Justin Musella, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and other local figures such as Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank L Cahill, Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Raj Dichpally, Nick Rafanello and Robert Peluso, CEO of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Highlighting the ceremony, Unity Bank representatives graciously donated $500 each to notable local organizations: Morris County Crimestoppers, Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4, and the Parsippany P.B.A.

Unity Bank’s Senior Vice President, Daniel Sharabba, handed over a check to Mayor James Barberio. This generous donation, presented in a ceremony earlier this week, is earmarked for the Parsippany PBA. The bank’s contribution underscores its commitment to fostering local initiatives and supporting vital community organizations. Mayor Barberio expressed his gratitude, noting the significant impact such donations have in bolstering local efforts.

James A. Hughes, Unity Bank’s President & CEO, commented on the bank’s expansion, noting their consistent involvement in Morris County. He emphasized the relevance of branch-level services, especially for small business proprietors, regardless of the digital banking era’s growth.

Occupying a generous 3,864-square-foot space, the Lake Hiawatha branch is set to feature dedicated parking, along with drive-up banking and ATM amenities.

In his address, Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman, presented DJ with an acknowledgment plaque, expressing gratitude for choosing Parsippany as Unity’s new home and wishing them flourishing success.

In a special ceremony, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, took center stage to present Dhaval ‘DJ’ Bhatt, Area Manager of Unity Bank, with a plaque marking Unity Bank’s entry to Parsippany. As a token of the community’s appreciation and a symbol of warm welcome, the plaque signifies the township’s enthusiasm for the bank’s presence. Mayor James Barberio witnessed this significant moment as Unity Bank further acknowledged its relationship with the Parsippany community.

In line with its expansion, Unity Bank has also inaugurated branches in Fort Lee, Bergen County, and Lakewood, Ocean County, the latter being its debut in that county. Currently, Unity Bank boasts assets worth approximately $2.5 billion, with deposits rounding up to $1.8 billion.

Unity Bank is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Unity Bank’s Senior Vice President Daniel Sharabba presents a check to Morris County Sheriff James Gannon as a donation to Morris County Crimestoppers

Unity Bank’s Senior Vice President Daniel Sharabba presents a check Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
