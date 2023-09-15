Friday, September 15, 2023
New Detective and Assistant Prosecutor Join Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Prosecutor Robert Carroll, AP Alyssa DiSturco, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed the hiring of Christopher M. Cannon as Detective, Alyssa J. DiSturco as Assistant Prosecutor, and Erin Wisloff as Legal Assistant for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on September 11, 2023. Assistant Prosecutor DiSturco will be assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit within the Tactical Division. Assistant Prosecutor DiSturco previously served in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as an Assistant Prosecutor from 2016 through 2018, where she was assigned to the Special Operations Division, Special Enforcement Unit, and General Investigations Unit.

She was later hired by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Special Victims Unit and ultimately promoted to the supervisory Senior Assistant Prosecutor position. Prior to joining the MCPO, AP DiSturco was an Associate with a private law firm in Kearny, a Law Clerk for the Honorable Joseph V. Isabella, J.S.C., a Judicial Intern for the Honorable Susan J. Steele, P.J.Cr., and a Legal Intern for the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Assistant Prosecutor DiSturco earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers College and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. Detective Cannon will be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division.

Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Det. Christopher Cannon, and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally

Detective Cannon previously served as a Police Officer with the Warren Township Police Department since 2016. Prior to joining Warren Township, he served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Essex County Sheriff’s Office from 2014 through 2015. Detective Cannon also worked as a Security Officer for a private security company in Cedar Knolls.

Detective Cannon served in the United States Air Force Reserve as a Senior Airman and a Specialist with the United States Army Reserve. He has earned the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, AF Basic Training Ribbon, Army Basic Training Ribbon, and an Armed Forces Reserves Medal with 1 “M” device for mobilization support missions for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He also earned professional certifications and commendations.

He earned credit hours at the Community College of the Air Force, Joint Services Training, and the Essex County College Police Academy. Legal Assistant Wisloff will be assigned to the Appellate Unit within the Courts & Administration Division. Wisloff initially served as a Supervising Assistant Prosecutor with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office from 2007 through 2018 upon her retirement, supervising the Appellate Unit and Trial Team. Prior to being a Supervising Assistant Prosecutor, she was assigned to the Grand Jury Unit, Fraud Unit, and Trial Team from 1997-2007.

Prior to joining the MCPO, Wisloff was an Assistant Prosecutor for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Donald G. Collester, J.S.C. She earned her juris doctorate from Widener University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina. Prosecutor Carroll said, “I welcome back AP DiSturco and Legal Assistant Wisloff, as their expertise will be an asset to our legal team. I also welcome Detective Cannon. We are pleased to have such a decorated officer joining our investigative staff.”

