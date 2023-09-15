Friday, September 15, 2023
Support CCM Students at the Annual Golf Classic

By Frank L. Cahill
Brooklake Country Club
MORRIS COUNTY — Join the County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation and champion students’ aspirations for a prosperous future. This year’s CCM Foundation Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, October 16, at Florham Park’s Brooklake Country Club.

Enjoy a BBQ lunch, golfing all day, a cocktail reception with an open bar, and a sumptuous buffet dinner. Golfing is priced at $375 per person.

If you’re only attending the reception, dinner, and program, it’s $150. Don’t miss out on raffle prizes available for purchase, and every golfer will be gifted a special token of appreciation. The event’s proceeds will bolster the college’s scholarship initiatives, particularly emphasizing support for student-athletes and athletic programs.

Activities kick off with an 11:00 a.m. registration, followed by lunch, and golfing commences at 12:30 p.m. Evening celebrations, inclusive of the cocktail reception and award ceremony, start at 5:00 p.m.

Corporate teams, sponsors, and individual players are eagerly invited. To learn more or register, dial (973) 328-5060 or click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
