Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Funds Spike Strip Purchase with Forfeiture Funds

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morris Plains Police Chief Michael Koroski, who also serves as President of the Morris County Police Chief’s Association, have announced the wider distribution of spike strips to local police departments throughout Morris County. This initiative aims to curtail vehicle pursuits and reduce auto thefts.

Tire deflation devices can be stored in patrol cars and quickly positioned to cause the controlled deflation of tires in fleeing vehicles. Using hollow steel spikes, the strips are designed to prevent blowouts and reduce the speed of the target vehicle.

This technology can potentially bring a police pursuit – which poses a risk to fleeing criminals, officers, and bystanders alike – to a safer end. The deployment of these devices will follow the Attorney General’s Office guidelines.

Ninety Stinger Spike System Model 90200 Trooper Tire Deflation Devices, produced by Federal Signal, have been purchased for $52,007. The purchase was funded by Morris County Prosecutor’s Office forfeiture funds. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and 13 municipal police departments have opted to receive the devices.

On May 9, 2024, employees of Federal Signal trained officers from each of these agencies, who will, in turn, train officers at their respective departments in utilizing the devices.

Officers from the MCPO and MCSO demonstrated using a spike strip to hobble a moving car during a demonstration in a parking lot at the Community College of Morris.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “Law enforcement working together has proven to be the most effective tool against these organized networks of thieves. These expanded resources are part of a multi-faceted strategy to combat auto theft and the growing number of thieves entering homes searching for valuables and key fobs. These devices are designed to stop criminals in motion, not just car thieves. Fleeing criminals pose a danger to our neighborhoods, and resulting crashes in Morris County have left vehicle occupants with serious injuries and property damage. These devices can bring down a target’s rate of speed and allow officers to conduct a controlled stop.”

Sheriff Gannon said, “It’s important to recognize that these are crimes that are occurring statewide – whether it’s auto theft, robberies, kidnappings, child abductions, or other major crimes. Our goal is to give our officers, who are on the road 24 hours a day, another tool in their toolboxes to safeguard our community. I think this exceptional, hands-on training prepares officers to utilize this equipment. No one wants fleeing cars going out of control down our streets. It’s our mission to intervene before anyone gets hurt, and that’s the public, the police, and even the actors behind the wheel.”

Officer in Charge Captain Chris Petonak recalled how the Boonton Police Department has been utilizing the devices for a few years. “We have used them approximately four or five times, and we have not only been able to recover vehicles but, more importantly, have reduced the speeds of these pursuits from close to 100 mph down to 30 mph. Each officer in our patrol division carries one of these devices. We have captured over a dozen offenders.”

Chief Michael Koroski said, “Just as the deployment of these spike strips will take collaboration and communication between municipal law enforcement agencies for effective use, this program is a further demonstration of the teamwork between Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Sheriff James Gannon, and our Morris County Chiefs of Police. Morris County law enforcement agencies will continue to combat auto theft, prevent and deter property crimes, and most importantly, protect our residents with proactive patrols, technology, and the best available equipment.”