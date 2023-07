PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, a long-standing community organization, recently presented Frank Shizas, owner of Empire Diner, with a heartfelt plaque as a token of appreciation. For over three decades, Empire Diner has been the cherished meeting place for the Kiwanis Club, making the diner’s closure a poignant moment for the entire membership.

The Empire Diner closed on July 1, 2023.