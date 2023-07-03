Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Mayor Barberio Swears in Five New Officers to Strengthen Parsippany Police Department

Patrolman Sean Golden, Patrolman Justin Gosden, Patrolman Michael Bettelli, Patrolman Alex Cavaluzzo, Patrolman Angelo Macera were sworn in on Wednesday, June 28, by Mayor James Barberio
PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 28, Mayor James Barberio had the honor of swearing in five new officers to the Parsippany Police Department. Patrolman Michael Bettelli, Patrolman Alex Cavaluzzo, Patrolman Angelo Macera, Patrolman Sean Golden, and Patrolman. Justin Gosden will attend the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy before joining the ranks of Parsippany’s finest protecting the Parsippany-Troy Hills community.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2023. Click here to read the magazine.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
