Mayor Barberio Swears in Five New Officers to Strengthen Parsippany Police Department

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 28, Mayor James Barberio had the honor of swearing in five new officers to the Parsippany Police Department. Patrolman Michael Bettelli, Patrolman Alex Cavaluzzo, Patrolman Angelo Macera, Patrolman Sean Golden, and Patrolman. Justin Gosden will attend the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy before joining the ranks of Parsippany’s finest protecting the Parsippany-Troy Hills community.

