Seeking a Lifeline: Jigisha Desai Listed for Kidney Transplant at St. Barnabas

MORRIS COUNTY — Jigisha Desai from Rockaway, 55, has been living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) for 20 years, a condition she discovered unexpectedly while undergoing surgery for a different health issue.

CKD has presented numerous symptoms and challenges. Despite these, Jigisha has persevered through various hardships, including health issues, financial struggles, emotional stress, and physical limitations, while raising two children and coping with the loss of a family business. At around 36, she developed chronic arthritis, particularly severe in her knees, which necessitated a knee replacement. However, due to her kidney condition preventing the use of painkillers, doctors recommended biannual gel knee injections instead. Living with constant pain and extreme fatigue has significantly impacted her family life.

Jigisha is currently listed for a kidney transplant at St. Barnabas in Livingston. Joyce is her transplant coordinator, reachable at (973) 322-5082. Her blood type is O+, less crucial as St. Barnabas participates in the paired exchange program. To help, please complete the living donor referral form available here, indicating “kidney donor for Jigisha Desai” in the submission.