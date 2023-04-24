Mail-In Ballot Boxes Now Open

MORRIS COUNTY — Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes are now open! Your voted Mail-In Ballot can be deposited in any of the 31 drop box locations from now until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has its own mail-in ballot drop box at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The Ballot Drop boxes are all outside and under surveillance 24/7. They resemble a USPS Blue Mailbox, but are Red, White & Blue and display “Morris County – Official Ballot DropBox.” The ballots will be picked up by county representatives. All security measures will be followed when collecting and transporting the ballots back to the Board of Elections.

To find the drop box closest to you, click here.

Related

Comments

Comments