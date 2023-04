PARSIPPANY — Students from the Gifted & Talented GRO Program had the opportunity to Tour the Police Headquarters with Community Relations Officer Remo D’Alessandro.

During the tour, they learned the different functions of each division within the Police Department and got to see the Prisoner Processing Area.

They also met the Public Service Telecommunicators while visiting the Communications Desk to see where 9-1-1 calls and other calls for service are answered.

