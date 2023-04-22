Parsippany Residents Hold Earth Day Clean Up: “Invest in our Planet”

PARSIPPANY — The theme for this year’s Earth Day Clean Up nationwide is “Invest in our Planet.” Every year, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day, an annual event where people demonstrate their support for protecting the planet and its environment. Many Parsippany residents of all ages gathered at Smith Field and were transported to clean up around the Boonton Reservoir, downtown Lake Hiawatha and other areas of town. Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean up with organized by Parsippany High School graduate Noah Lustig.

Noah said, “I am excited to announce that I am once again hosting the Boonton Reservoir Cleanup on #earthday Saturday, April 22. This project is an ongoing effort to give back to the local ecosystem and establish a walking trail around the reservoir. He thanked all the volunteers who participated.”

“Respecting Mother Earth should be our first priority,” said Mayor Barberio. “Keeping Parsippany clean ensures we are doing our part in that regard. I see a lot of Pride in Parsippany today! I thank you all for coming out!”

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

Build A Healthy Economy: Sustainability is the path to prosperity for humanity and businesses. Companies that developed strong Environment Social Governance (ESG) standards are seeing better profitability, stronger financial performance, and happier employees. There is no longer a choice between going green and growing long-term profits. Businesses of all sizes must act now. If they don’t, climate change will cause even more catastrophic damage to our economies and NEGATIVELY IMPACT US ALL!



