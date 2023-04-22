Sunday, April 23, 2023

Parsippany Residents Hold Earth Day Clean Up: “Invest in our Planet”

Together We Can Invest In Our Planet

Parsippany High School Key Club members Matteo Cacciapaglia, Kaitlyn Marocci, and Isabella Morales participated in the "Earth Day Clean Up" in Parsippany organized by Noah Lustig

PARSIPPANY — The theme for this year’s Earth Day Clean Up nationwide is “Invest in our Planet.” Every year, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day, an annual event where people demonstrate their support for protecting the planet and its environment. Many Parsippany residents of all ages gathered at Smith Field and were transported to clean up around the Boonton Reservoir, downtown Lake Hiawatha and other areas of town. Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean up with organized by Parsippany High School graduate Noah Lustig.

Earth Day Clean-Up Organizer Noah Lustig with Mayor James Barberio.

Noah said, “I am excited to announce that I am once again hosting the Boonton Reservoir Cleanup on #earthday Saturday, April 22. This project is an ongoing effort to give back to the local ecosystem and establish a walking trail around the reservoir. He thanked all the volunteers who participated.”

“Respecting Mother Earth should be our first priority,” said Mayor Barberio. “Keeping Parsippany clean ensures we are doing our part in that regard. I see a lot of Pride in Parsippany today! I thank you all for coming out!”

The electronic sign at the entrance of Smith Field.
Parsippany resident Esther Rucci with Councilman Justin Musella cleaning up around Boonton Reservoir.
Members of Sewa gathered up with Joe Plescia to help clean up.
Parsippany High School student Devran Beg enters the bus to be transported to a location to help clean up during Earth Day. Kaitlyn Martocci joins Devran on the bus.
Parsippany High School students volunteered during Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean up. Samantha Egger, Madeleine Otinsky, Jonathon Spirock, Matteo Cacciapaglia, Isabella Morales, Kaitlyn Martocci, Dervan Beg, Kimberly Lam, Chloe Young, and Katelin Chen were eager to join all the volunteers.
Matteo Cacciapaglia waiting to participate in the Clean-Up.
All the volunteers gathered at Smith Field to participate in Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean-Up, organized by Noah Lustig.
Volunteers were cleaning up around Boonton Reservoir. Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean-Up, organized by Noah Lustig.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. 

Build A Healthy Economy:  Sustainability is the path to prosperity for humanity and businesses. Companies that developed strong Environment Social Governance (ESG) standards are seeing better profitability, stronger financial performance, and happier employees. There is no longer a choice between going green and growing long-term profits. Businesses of all sizes must act now. If they don’t, climate change will cause even more catastrophic damage to our economies and NEGATIVELY IMPACT US ALL!

Esther Rucci and Jeff Golderer
Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo with Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia.
Volunteers cleaned up around Boonton Reservoir—Parsippany’s Earth Day Clean-Up, organized by Noah Lustig.


Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
