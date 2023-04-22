Lo Sfizio Italian Street Food Opens

PARSIPPANY — A new family-run Italian restaurant opened in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Wednesday, April 12.

Lo Sfizio Italian Street Food, managed by Josephina Spinosa and Sergio Capdevielle, is located at 77 New Road.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Vice President Michael dePierro were on hand to cut the ribbon and join in the celebration.

Also present was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Board members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov; Property owner Carmen Rodriquez; Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Secretary Raj Dichpally, and member Jigar Shah. Also attending was Patrick Minutillo, Parsippany Focus Food Critic.

Spinosa said, “I was eight years old when my parents decided to embark on a new journey and move to the United States of America. My mother’s family immigrated to Pennsylvania years before and opened a chain of Italian restaurants and pizzerias outside of Philadelphia.”

“I guess you could say that working in the restaurant business is in my DNA! Cooking has always been a big part of my family. It is one of the ways we come together at the dinner table and enjoys each other’s company and, of course, a great meal. My love for cooking was passed on to me by my grandmother. I can still remember the smell of freshly baked bread in the kitchen coming home from school. I used to love to be in the kitchen with her and help her prepare meals. I was inspired by how she turned simple ingredients into amazing dishes. I was only nine years old when I decided to write down her recipes in a little red notebook, which today has become the staple to many of the Neapolitan specialties I enjoy preparing,” she continued.

Josephina said, “My mother also played a significant role in my kitchen upbringing. Seeing her cooking for the holidays and Sunday dinners for the entire family has made me realize that food can bring people together. She has inspired me to learn and use my creativity in the kitchen. Her pizzetta montenar a holds a special place in my heart. Pizzetta montenara is a delicious Neapolitan Street food that consists of fried pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil. It’s a popular dish in Naples, Italy, and has gained popularity worldwide. It was one of the first dishes on the menu, and it is my mother’s recipe.”

She moved to New Jersey after marrying her husband, Sergio Capdevielle. The couple lives in Montclair with their one-year-old son, Leonardo.

“Parsippany is a thriving community with a strong economy, a mix of cultures, and many attractions for residents and tourists. Being surrounded by a vibrant food scene and a supportive community gave me the confidence to turn my passion into a business. Opening Lo Sfizio in Parsippa ny felt like the right next step for me. I want to bring my love and passion for Italian food and my family’s traditions to this warm and welcoming community. The goal is always to provide quality food made with fresh ingredients and bring our customers a taste of Italian street food. Lo Sifizo and its staff are committed to providing a cozy atmosphere, a smiling face, and delicious food while considering my nonna’s words: “I veri ingredienti nella cucina sono amore e passione!” or “The real ingredients in your cooking are love and passion!” These words have led me on this adventure and have become the core values of Lo Sfizio’s philosophy. Our doors are open, come and become a part of our family,” said Josephina.

Lo Sfizio Italian Street Food is located at 77 New Road. They can be reached by calling (973) 323-1505 or clicking here to view their website. You can also download their menu by clicking here. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Closed Monday.