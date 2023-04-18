Operation Take Back is Scheduled for Saturday, April 22

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Hanover Township Chief Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce that on Saturday, April 22, they will be participating in the annual Operation Take Back program.

Operation Take Back is a semi-annual event coordinated nationally by the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in which law enforcement agencies at the state, county, and municipal level work collectively to host Operation Take Back across the nation.

The goal of Operation Take Back is to encourage the public to anonymously turn over unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications for proper disposal. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has partnered with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanover Township Police Department, the Morris Plains Borough Police Department, the Morris Township Police Department, and the Randolph Township Police Department in this effort to reduce abuse and misuse of pharmaceutical drugs. At its conclusion, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office will collect the discarded prescription drugs and properly destroy them in a safe and non-hazardous manner.

During this event, satellite collection sites will be established at the following locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Shoprite of Greater Morristown, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls.

Stop and Shop Supermarket, 245 Littleton Road, Morris Plains.

Wegmans, 34 Sylvan Way, Hanover Township.

ACME Supermarket, 690 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph.

If you are unable to drop off your medication at one of these locations, you can utilize other permanent drop box locations nearest you, which are listed by clicking here.

Prosecutor Carroll and Sheriff Gannon jointly stated, “This program has proven to be an effective method for the appropriate discarding of unused and unwanted medications. We applaud our citizens for their proactive steps in helping to curb the abuse of prescription medications.”

