Rose House Hosts Autism Acceptance Month Fundraiser

MORRIS COUNTY — For Autism Acceptance Month, the Morris County community can help Rose House residents without costing a cent!



Answer multiple-choice questions about your shopping experiences, and Rose House will receive automatic donations from HundredX of up to $150 per participant from now until May 2, 2023. ($2 per survey, up to 75 surveys)



Sign up today by texting “contribute” to 90412, or click here on any device. Please share this info with friends and family members aged 18 and up.



Your personal information is safe and secure, as HundredX Causes will not give it to any third-party company.



If you have any questions about this campaign, please email contact@therosehouse.org.

