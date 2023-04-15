Sunday, April 16, 2023
Mary Anne “Psomi” Psomas-Jackloski was Installed as Pastor of St. Andrew’s

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, Bishop of the Synod and Mary Anne (Psomi) Psomas-Jackloski

PARSIPPANY — Mary Anne “Psomi” Psomas-Jackloski was installed as the new Pastor at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. The Presiding Minister was The Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, Bishop of the Synod.

She was sponsored by The Rev. Wendy Abrahamson, Pastor, Our Saviour, Pompton Plains, and The Rev. Christa Compton, Pastor, Gloria Del, Chatham.

The participants

Mary Anne “Psomi” Psomas-Jackloski was born and raised in the Catholic tradition on Staten Island, NY.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella with Mary Anne (Psomi) Psomas-Jackloski

She was very involved in the church, and by the time she was in college, she was convinced that God was calling her to be a priest. From this time on, Psomi “flirted” with the Lutheran church. She founded an ELCA congregation in Wilkes-Barre, Pa, in college and almost moved toward ordination.

In her 30s, she searched Staten Island for a good Lutheran Church. Her forties were filled with raising her daughter and doing youth minis­try. Once Maire Frances finished college, Psomi looked again.

Each time it became clearer to her that God was calling and patiently waiting.

Finally, in her late S0s, Psomi pursued spiritual direction with the purpose of figuring out how to make peace with this unrelenting God. Psomi began seminary at Drew Theological in Madison, then transferred to United Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia, where Psomi could fully immerse herself in being Lutheran.

COVID had other plans, and Psomi never got to ULS. Despite this, through online classes and a group of seminarians from New Jersey, Psomi got steeped in the ELCA.

The good people of St. John’s, Summit, and St. Andrew, along with Pastor Gladys Moore, have taught Psomi how best to be a pastor.

The dream of ordination is finally here, and Psomi thanks God and all God’s people for supporting her and affirming her in this call.

St. Andrew Luthern Church is located at 335 Reynolds Avenue.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 335 Reynolds Avenue. Sunday Worship is held at 9:30 a.m.

The sign in front of St. Andrews
Christ is Risen

