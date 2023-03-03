Many Supporters Attended DeCroce’s Successful Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — BettyLou DeCroce recently held a fundraiser at her residence. Many local dignitaries and friends attended the packed house and enjoyed delicious food, including sushi, mini burgers, and steak, among other items catered by Brownstone, Paterson.

BettyLou DeCroce served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2012 to 2022 and is seeking to reclaim the 26th district State Assembly seat.

“We desperately need to elect effective conservatives to the state legislature,” DeCroce said. “Speeches on the statehouse floor are not changing anything, but an informed and energized electorate will.”

The state continues to slide deeper into trouble under Democratic leadership,” said DeCroce. “Working people need representatives in Trenton who will put in the extra work it takes to make positive changes in their lives. I am committed to making those changes.”

“Government is what I do,” she said. “Government is what I love, what I know best. I know it inside and out.”

The new District 26 includes the following municipalities: Morris County: Boonton Denville, East Hanover, Hanover, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Mountain Lakes, Montville, Morris Plains, Parsippany, Pequannock, and Riverdale. In Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, & Wanaque.

