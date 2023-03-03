Many Supporters Attended DeCroce’s Successful Fundraiser

BettyLou DeCroce with Celeb Kessler at a fundraiser at DeCroce's private residence



PARSIPPANY — BettyLou DeCroce recently held a fundraiser at her residence. Many local dignitaries and friends attended the packed house and enjoyed delicious food, including sushi, mini burgers, and steak, among other items catered by Brownstone, Paterson.

John Davis, Staci Grant and Patrick “PJ” Cassidy were among the many guests at a private fundraiser at the DeCroce residence.

BettyLou DeCroce served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2012 to 2022 and is seeking to reclaim the 26th district State Assembly seat.

“We desperately need to elect effective conservatives to the state legislature,” DeCroce said.  “Speeches on the statehouse floor are not changing anything, but an informed and energized electorate will.”

Lake Parsippany Resident Danny Desai with Davey Willans
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Vice President Michael dePierro, DeCroce and Delores dePierro, Parsippany-Troy Hills Republican Committee Chair.

The state continues to slide deeper into trouble under Democratic leadership,” said DeCroce.  “Working people need representatives in Trenton who will put in the extra work it takes to make positive changes in their lives.  I am committed to making those changes.”

“Government is what I do,” she said. “Government is what I love, what I know best. I know it inside and out.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro, Parsippany-Troy Hills Republican Committee Chair Delores dePierro, DeCroce and Nicolas Limanov.

The new District 26 includes the following municipalities: Morris  County: Boonton Denville, East Hanover, Hanover, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Mountain Lakes, Montville, Morris Plains, Parsippany, Pequannock, and Riverdale. In Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, & Wanaque.

Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo and Paul “PJ” Johannesen
BettyLou DeCroce and Parsippany resident Ted Stanziale
Vincent Fox, DeCroce, Brian Murray, and Former Morris County Republican Chair John Sette
Rob Zwigard with Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani

 

