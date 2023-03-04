Morris County Republican Club Host Convention to Choose Party Line

MORRIS COUNTY — Three Republican incumbents in the 26th Legislative District, State Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville), Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-Denville), and Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-Morris Plains), has won the Morris Republican organizational line, beating a challenge at today’s county convention from two current and former elected officials. The Morris County Republican Club held its convention to choose the party line for the upcoming Primary Election on June 6.

The Convention was held at County College of Morris on Saturday, March 4.

“I’m honored to have the support of the Morris County Republican Committee. Everyone who competed for the line should be complimented for their efforts. It is never easy to put yourself out there. I hope that now we can work together to join as a unified team dedicated to the joint cause of improving our communities and state, with our collective attention on the November election,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen.

Morris County Commissioner candidate Anthony Somma said, “To all who voted for me: THANK YOU. Today’s convention results prove that many in our party recognize what our Republican primary voters already know to be true: that we need a genuine conservative voice to lead our party to victory come November.”

Morris County Commissioner 1 Seat Available Tayfun Selen 341 Paul DeGroot 113 Anthony Somma 95

Senator Joe Pennachio said, “I thank the Republican colleagues, and my overwhelming victory was an acknowledgment and validation of the hard work and effort I have put into his legislative work.”

LD Senator 1 Seat Available Joe Pennacchio 174 Thomas Mastrangelo 52

“Over the next few months, I look forward to reaching out to the people of Parsippany, Montville Township, and the surrounding towns as I continue to campaign, work hard, and be the strong voice for the people. Pennachio may be the choice of very few political party insiders, but I am a political outsider who the people have consistently elected, and proud to continue my fight for the people. See you in the June Primary,” said Tom Mastrangelo, candidate for Senator.

“It’s on,” DeCroce said after the convention. “We are going to a primary race in June. The 26th district desperately needs effective conservative representation in Trenton. That’s what I offer to voters. Conservative women don’t whine – we work.”

Mastrangelo and DeCroce said they’ll continue their campaigns without the Republican party’s support. They’ve done it once before, with different results: Mastrangelo lost party support for his 2022 county commissioner re-election campaign but won off-the-line, while DeCroce’s off-the-line Assembly re-election campaign in 2021 was unsuccessful.

LD 26 Assembly 2 Seats Available Brian Bergen 200 Jay Webber 165 BettyLou DeCroce 46

Mail-In Ballots can be requested from the Morris County Clerk’s Office as an alternative to voting on the voting machines.

Primary Election Registration Deadline is May 16, 2023. The Morris County Republican Club consists of Chairwoman Laura Ali, Vice Chairman Peter King, Treasurer Kathy Dailey, Legal Counsel Joseph Bell, Sergeant at Arms Conrad Pepperman, Recording Secretary Sarah Neibart and

Corresponding Secretary Robbie Simpson. The Convention Committee Members: Chair of Credentials and Program Committee: Mayor Christine Glassner

Chair of Rules Committee: Commissioner Christine Myers

Rules Committee: Joe Bell, Bob Ferguson, Jim Loveys, Amy Wiehl, Britni Morley, Joe Bock, Kyle Russell, Sean Mabey

Credentials and Program Committee: John Coyle, Christine Fano, Ryan Martinez, Stephanie Kaulfers, Leticia Mendola, Andrew Agliata.



