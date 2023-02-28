American Legion to Host St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
0
File Photo



https://www.thevalorigroup.com

PARSIPPANY — American Legion Parsippanong Post 249 will hold their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

They are serving Corned Beef with all the trimmings, buffet style. Dessert and coffee are included. DJ. Donation $25.00. Advanced ticket sales only.

Tickets are now on sale at the American Legion NJ Post 249 bar. They will also be having a 50/50 cash raffle that night, with tickets going on sale soon, also at the bar.

American Legion Parsippanong Post 249 is at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake  Hiawatha.

 


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR