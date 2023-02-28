American Legion to Host St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance

PARSIPPANY — American Legion Parsippanong Post 249 will hold their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

They are serving Corned Beef with all the trimmings, buffet style. Dessert and coffee are included. DJ. Donation $25.00. Advanced ticket sales only.

Tickets are now on sale at the American Legion NJ Post 249 bar. They will also be having a 50/50 cash raffle that night, with tickets going on sale soon, also at the bar.

American Legion Parsippanong Post 249 is at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.