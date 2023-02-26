Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Swears in Eight New Members

PARSIPPANY — The Sons of Italy is a vibrant and strong service organization in Morris County. At the Lodges, February monthly meeting on February 22 eight new members were sworn in, with several more on tap for a future meeting.

With approximately 50 members attending the Knoll West Country Club to witness, welcome, and applaud the new members as they were officially sworn into the Lodge, it was the highlight of the evening’s agenda. Also discussed were several other initiatives and fundraising events planned throughout 2023.

The newest members of the Lodge include Harry Mangiro, David Patracuolla, Russ Quartararo, Nick Grossi, Anthony Spina, Rich Guglielmo, Vincent Schindel, and Alex Yandoli.

Morris County’s Lodge, one of 29 Lodges in N.J., is a non-profit organization that proudly contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families in need. Among the causes that Lodge 2561 supports are The Parsippany Food Pantry, St. Peter’s Church, St. Ann’s Church, Battered Woman’s Shelter of Morris County, High School Scholarships, The Valerie Fund, Parsippany Day Care Center, Cooley’s Anemia, and St. Jude’s, among others. The Lodge regularly purchases and dispenses gift cards from locations such as ShopRite and Walmart to assist needy families. The group, with some great Italian Chefs, is also known to generously prepare several delicious Italian-style dinners each year to assist local causes.

Lodge 2561 currently boasts approximately 100 community-minded members and meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant, where lodge business and upcoming charitable endeavors and community needs are addressed.