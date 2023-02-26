Tuesday is National Pancake Day!

MORRIS COUNTY — FREE Pancakes: IHOP to serve free short pancake stacks in honor of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

IHOP is located at 792 Route 46, Parsippany-Troy Hills, 102 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls, or 810 Route 46, Kenvil.

In addition, if you download the new #SHOPLOCAL app, you will receive a $10.00 Gift Card. Click here to download. Also, they have a monthly drawing for a $50.00 gift card. Enter before the end of February 28, and you could be the February winner.

National Pancake Day raises money for charity every year at the end of February or the beginning of March. IHOP restaurants began National Pancake Day in 2006. Since that day, they have raised close to $30 million for charities. On February 28, 2023, people from around the country will once again celebrate National Pancake Day at IHOP restaurants and enjoy free pancakes. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation.

We'll stack it up. You take it down. Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack from 7am-7pm on Feb. 28! And earn double PanCoins on all other purchases! #IHOPNationalPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/Ep4PxkLKW1 — IHOP (@IHOP) February 21, 2023

Related

Comments

Comments