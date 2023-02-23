Parsippany Receives $3,452,972 for Improvements to the Wastewater Pump System

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, February 21, Mayor Barberio, along with Council President Loretta Gragnani, Council Vice-President Michael dePierro, Council member Justin Musella and Parsippany Sewer Superintendent Joe Beckmeyer, received federal grant monies presented by Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for Pump Station 4, an integral part of Parsippany-Troy Hills’ wastewater treatment system. Pump Station 4 is the largest wastewater pumping station in the Township’s Sewer Service Area and, at almost 60 years old, is at the end of its useful life. “The work being done to decommission this pump and replace it with a gravity sewer connection will provide considerable energy, operational and repair savings, and the reliability of providing wastewater conveyance will be greatly enhanced,” said Mayor Barberio.

Parsippany received $3,452,972 for improvements to the wastewater pump system off Old Bloomfield Avenue.

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) secured funding for key New Jersey priorities, including law enforcement, the Gateway Tunnel Project, flood mitigation, Picatinny Arsenal, job training, health care resources, and investments to combat the climate crisis. She also secured funding for all 14 Community Projects she championed on behalf of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, bringing federal dollars directly back to North Jersey to address needs identified by the community.

“I am proud to have voted for this bipartisan legislative package, which delivers on key priorities that will lower the cost of living for New Jersey families, create good-paying jobs, keep our nation and communities safe, and protect our environment,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Building off last year’s success, we secured funding for key projects that will empower NJ-11 communities in their fight to increase public safety, improve water quality, mitigate the risk of flooding, expand access to health care, and strengthen local infrastructure. I remain steadfast in my commitment to bringing back every federal dollar I can to make New Jersey a better and more affordable place to live.”

To meet urgent needs across the United States, the House Appropriations Committee invited Members of Congress to request funding for specific projects in their communities. Rep. Sherrill successfully championed funding for these 14 projects, directly benefiting NJ-11 residents. In addition to the Parsippany grant, they include:

$600,000 for security enhancements to the Boonton Reservoir as part of a larger effort to enhance and safeguard the water quality of the Reservoir while creating recreational access with a 7.7-mile hiking trail centered in the Parsippany / Boonton area of Morris County. $809,000 to improve the flow of public safety data with a new fiber optic network that will aid the Chatham Township Police Department and county authorities in investigating, responding, and preventing crime, including auto thefts. $760,000 to expand access to technology for individuals with disabilities for the Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD) based in Livingston and serving communities across NJ-11. $2,086,269 to support the construction of a forty-four unit, multi-family affordable housing development in Madison, featuring enhanced energy initiatives that make it the first of its kind in New Jersey to meet Passive Housing/New Zero Energy Standards.. $2,056,000 to rehabilitate and create resiliency in Rand Well in Montclair, which has unacceptably high levels of PFOS and Perchlorates. $1,000,000 for upgrades in technology and improvements in facilities in the Emergency Department at the Morristown Medical Center, a vital lifeline to millions of patients and families throughout the region. $500,000 for reconstruction and improvements to Collinsville-Tucker Park in Morris Township. $1,761,700 for the Housing is Healthcare for Economic Development pilot program to provide pathways to affordable, safe housing and preventive healthcare led by Family Promise of Morris County, which will incorporate other community partners. $1,200,000 to design and construct a mini-roundabout at the intersection of McBride Avenue and Browertown Road in Woodland Park to enhance traffic safety and provide new access to over 50 businesses and three schools in the Browertown Road area. $1,000,000 for facilities and equipment at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to expand and enhance their existing EMS Physician Training and Mobile Health initiative. $ 1,000,000 for student scholarships to support college completion for William Paterson University students impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. $1,500,000 for the Whippany River Regional Improvement Initiative, proposed by local officials in East Hanover, Hanover Township, Parsippany, and Florham Park, to take critical steps to clear obstructions and mitigate flooding in the area. $300,000 for the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a General Investigation Watershed Study to determine the most effective options to mitigate flooding from the Whippany River that has long impacted the Morristown area around historic Bethel Church, as well as towns all along the river like East Hanover, Hanover, Parsippany, and Florham Park.