Paul Carifi Jr. Seeks Fourth Term on Parsippany-Troy Hills Council

PARSIPPANY — Paul Carifi, Jr., recently announced he will seek a fourth term on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council. Carifi formed a team with two new candidates, Adam Kandil and Matthew McGrath.

Fellow Republican incumbents Michael dePierro and Loretta Gragnani previously declared they would not run for re-election.

dePierro has spent nearly four decades on the council, from 1982 to the present, including a break from 1998 and 1999. Gragnani served two terms on the council.

Carifi was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the council in 2011 and was elected to a full term later that year. A 50-year resident, Carifi has spent his career in law enforcement. He served as a S.E.R.T. commander with Morris County Sheriff’s Department and now is an instructor at the Morris County Public Safety and Training Academy, where he is a range master and basic police class coordinator.

Adam Kandil was born and raised in Parsippany. Adam graduated from Parsippany High School Class of 2002 and then graduated in 2006 from Rutgers School of Engineering. He was the captain of the Rutgers Soccer Team in his sophomore year. Adam is a Licensed Civil Engineer in both New Jersey and New York. Adam serves on various non-profit organizations focused on youth development within the community. Additionally, Adam has served on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee since 2016. He is a proud Husband and father of four.

Adam grew up and loves sports and currently coaches Youth Soccer, Football, and Basketball. Adam loves working with youth and is heavily involved with youth events. Mr. Kandil, in his professional capacity, is the President of Daetel Engineering, a Civil Engineer, and an accomplished business with 20+ years of experience.

Matt McGrath has been a resident of Parsippany for 18 years. He has been actively coaching and supporting youth baseball, softball, and soccer programs for his four children and many others for years. Matt is a 1997 Kings College graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Matt has over 20 years of technology sales and support experience supporting both public sector and commercial customers. He has focused on developing marketing strategies and enablement programs and providing sales guidance across his teams.

The Carifi ticket will face its first test in the June primary on June 6. There have been several other Republican candidates rumored to enter the race. No Democratic candidates have announced a run yet. Candidates have until March 27 to file nominating petitions to the state. The race winners will join Councilman Frank Neglia and Councilman Justin Musella, who are serving their second year of a four-year term on the Council.

