“It’s Almost Spring” Parsippany Green Fair

PARSIPPANY — The Spring Green Fair will be held at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library on Saturday, March 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will take place indoors on the first and second floors.

The Parsippany Green Fair will feature live presentations and discussions, local organizations’ informational tables, and much more. Presentations will feature the Parsippany Green Team, Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee, Good Bottle Refill Shop, Parsippany Climate Action, Parsippany Bat Protection Project/Rutgers Wildlife Management and Conservation Program, Friends of the Drew University Forest, and Parsippany Robotics Club.

Table vendors include Passaic River Coalition, Wildlife Preserves, Morris County 4-H, and the Association of NJ Environmental Commissions.

“This event will educate and create awareness for residents about what they can do and what they can do better regarding local environmental initiatives,” states Lisa Plevin, Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee. “We have an excellent slate of speakers and informational tables.”

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library is located at 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany. The Parsippany Green Team and the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee present the Spring Green Fair.

For more information, please e-mail lisajplevin@gmail.com or click here.

