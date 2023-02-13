PHHS Project Graduation had Fundraiser at Applebee’s

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation committee held a “Flapjack” fundraiser at Applebee’s, 1057 Route 46.

The members served up piping hot coffee, orange juice, pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs to over 150 guests who supported Project Graduation.

Project Graduation is a program offered to Parsippany Hills High School students in which organized, adult-supervised, and alcohol-free activities are offered as part of a post-graduation party as an alternative to student-run events involving alcoholic beverages or other drugs.

