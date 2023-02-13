PHHS Project Graduation had Fundraiser at Applebee’s

Jeremy Perlmutter serving breakfast during the PHHS Project Graduation "Flapjack" fundraiser at Applebee's on Saturday, February 11






PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation committee held a “Flapjack” fundraiser at Applebee’s, 1057 Route 46.

Alyssa Stringham serving breakfast to the many guests

The members served up piping hot coffee, orange juice,  pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs to over 150 guests who supported Project Graduation.

Many volunteers came out to help serve the guests.
Avery Thieleman and Kieth Nguyen were serving the delicious breakfast at Applebee’s.
Eric Fernandes brought piping hot coffee to the guests.

Project Graduation is a program offered to Parsippany Hills High School students in which organized, adult-supervised, and alcohol-free activities are offered as part of a post-graduation party as an alternative to student-run events involving alcoholic beverages or other drugs.

 

