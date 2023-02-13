Ann Grossi’s Annual Super Bowl Warm-Up was a Blast!

Congressman Thomas Kean, Jr., Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, and Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi hosted her annual Super Bowl Warm-Up Party on Sunday, February 5, at the Lake Hopatcong Elks. There were plenty of hot dogs, chili, sauerkraut, and ice-cold beer for everyone in attendance.
Ann also celebrated her birthday with a surprise cake.
Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Mt. Arlington Volunteer Fireman Matt Kincaid, and Congressman Thomas Kean, Jr.,
Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi with Jack Ciattarelli
Parsippany-Troy Hils Council Candidates Adam Kandil, Paul Carifi, Jr., and Matthew McGrath
Morris Plains Councilwoman Cathie Kelly and her husband, Bill.
Rockaway Brough Mayor Thomas Mulligan and Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Rockaway Brough Mayor Thomas Mulligan and Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw
Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and Senator Anthony Bucco
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Patrick Minutillo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, and Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce
The crowd enjoying the delicious hot dogs, potato salad, and beer
Congressman Thomas Kean, Jr., Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, and Senator Anthony Bucco
Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Republican Committee Chair Delores dePierro, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro
Ann Marie Ferraro and Angela Stanton
Congressman Thomas Kean, Jr., Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, and Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill
Mario Lou Fornini, Congressman Thomas Kean, Jr., Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilmember Paul Carifi, Jr.,
