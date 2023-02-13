PHHS Key Club Visits Parsippany Kiwanis

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School Key Club members visited and had breakfast with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. The Key Club members could discuss all of their accomplishments so far and what upcoming events they had planned. The Key Club has been instrumental in helping the Club during the food distributions and collecting food at ShopRite for the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership. Key Club is dedicated to bettering our home, school, and community through service projects, fundraising, and community service. Some requirements must be completed at the beginning of the school year to be eligible for membership in Key Club.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany sponsors the Parsippany Hills High School Key Club.

